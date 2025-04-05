Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 860 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The VR Bengaluru mall is host this month to the eighth edition of The Whitefield Art Collective (WAC) festival, with the theme Future is Now. See our coverage of earlier editions of WAC exhibitions from 2017 onwards here.

The inauguration ceremony featured unveiling of the art exhibit Kala Car by Kalki Subramaniam, and classical dance performances by Srishti Nritya Kala Kuteera. With diverse paintings, art installations, sculptures, and photography, the month-long festival promises a wealth of treats for art lovers and the general public.

“Our public art festival is held annually in six cities—Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Surat. Each festival is rooted in the rich cultural landscape of its host city,” WAC curator Sumi Gupta tells YourStory.

There is a strong focus on local institutions and experiences as well an international flavour. “Each exhibition features certain common artworks from global collaborations, such as those with UNESCO and the British Council,” she adds.

“Local heritage, traditions, and talent are showcased alongside international works, ensuring a personalised experience in every location. Being organised in metros as well as non-metro cities, the festivals highlight regional diversity,” Gupta explains.

Such platforms enable emerging artists to engage with global artistic conversations. Gupta also points to trends in the art ecosystem, such as the increasing use of technology across the board.

“In this tech-driven era, art is increasingly integrating technology, creating a blend of innovation, sustainability, and social consciousness. Artists are exploring new mediums, such as digital art and immersive installations,” Gupta observes.

Artists are also addressing urgent global issues like climate change and identity. “There is a shift towards more interactive and experiential art, where the audience becomes part of the creative process,” she adds.

This movement reflects a deeper engagement with the present moment and a forward-thinking mind-set. “Hence, we chose the theme Future is Now for this year’s festival,” Gupta says.

“I am honoured to inaugurate this remarkable festival in Bengaluru, where art, films and performances will spark meaningful conversations. They inspire a more inclusive, connected and creative future,” says Alison Barrett, Director India, British Council.

The Climate Science Literacy section by UNESCO features a series of posters that aim to make climate science accessible to the public. “Building climate literacy is key to preparing communities for the realities of a changing world, understanding the root causes of climate change, and acting to mitigate its impact,” says Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

The WAC festival is supported by the Yuj Foundation, which promotes student artists and makes art more accessible. Exhibited works include Gita Hudson's Sunflower Series and Korean artist Soonyoung Yang's Through the Window.

The Mod Foundation, started in 2010, is an interdisciplinary urban action and research institute based in Bengaluru. It showcases a photo exhibit at WAC titled Mapping Bengaluru, exploring the city's origins through archival maps.

In sum, the overall theme of the festival encapsulates the dynamic, evolving nature of Indian art. With a combination of genres, styles and themes, there is much to absorb and reflect on.

“The festival highlights how contemporary artists are embracing new possibilities while staying rooted in the country’s rich cultural heritage. They offer a glimpse into the future of Indian art,” Gupta signs off.

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at VR Bengaluru.)