Beauty and devotion: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s pan-India exhibition celebrates spirituality

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 895 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Jio World Centre at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex hosts a popular art hub: the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). See our coverage of earlier exhibitions at NMACC here.

The unique arts space is currently hosting the exhibition, Bhakti: Krishna’s Grace. It celebrates the transformative power of devotion and its lasting impact on landscapes, communities and culture.

“At NMACC, we believe art is a bridge between eras and cultures – carrying timeless wisdom across generations. With Bhakti: Krishna’s Grace, we are honoured to bring to life the profound beauty of devotion in its many forms, from sacred architecture and rare artworks to living crafts and inherited traditions,” Isha Ambani explains.

Across four floors of the Arts House, the exhibition honours the spiritual narratives of Krishna and his divine source, Vishnu. It celebrates the artists, devotees, and storytellers who nurture this living legacy.

“The exhibition delves into the evolution and resonance of Krishna devotion across time, geography and community. It features paintings, crafts, sculpture, architecture, literature, and performance traditions,” curator Ashvin Rajagopalan observes.

Rajagopalan is an art historian from Chennai, and has curated over 25 exhibitions with a focus on Indian modern and contemporary art. He was earlier Director of the Piramal Art Foundation.

With exhibits from across the country, the exhibition shows the different interpretations of devotion through a pan-Indian lens. With civilisational timelines drawn across the gallery’s stairwells, the exhibition traces human history from caves and early dwellings to spiritual architecture.

The artist lineup for the earlier exhibition titled Bhakti: The Art of Krishna included Raja Ravi Varma, MF Hussain, and Manjit Bawa. Contemporary artists like Thukral & Tagra and Raqib Shaw also provide new perspectives on divinity.

Exhibits include an experiential reconstruction of Tamil Nadu’s Vaikuntha Perumal Temple, showcasing the sacred geometry and cosmology of early Indian temple design. A notable feature is the Crafts Village which presents master artisans from across India demonstrating age-old crafting techniques.

“The exhibition is intended to provide the viewer with the story of Krishna as an anchor to one’s own wandering mind, anxiety, doubts and confusions,” Rajagopalan says. The exhibits are a tribute to the ageless human pursuit of peace and purpose, amidst turmoil and upheaval.

Lord Krishna featured in calendars, metallic miniatures, traditional European-influenced paintings, and even commercials. Gallery viewers will be impressed by the wide range of colours, abstract forms, and fantastical imagery.

Some sections of the exhibition depict the playful years of Krishna’s childhood and his amorous escapades. Subsequent sections convey life lessons about ethics, justice and battle.

A number of rare sculptures are also on display, spotlighting the rich diversity of devotional expression. The design of the overall exhibition is outstanding, with the interplay of light, shadow, and sound creating an immersive experience.

The exhibits not only highlight Krishna's enduring appeal but also look into what makes his story so irresistibly compelling. The NMACC exhibition aims to creatively deepen understanding of India’s layered heritage, and to reflect the global rise of spiritual consciousness.

“The teachings of love, humanity, devotion, humility, and courage are central to all spiritual traditions,” Rajagopalan signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at NMACC.)