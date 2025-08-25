Inside a leaner TenderCuts 2.0; Mykare launches daily health savings app

Hello,

In the post-real-money gaming era, online gaming platforms are looking for “aapda mein aavsar”—an opportunity to take them out of the crisis.

After the government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, WinZO suspended its money-based games and, on Sunday, entered the US market with a short video content format.

With this, WinZO now caters to three of the world’s four largest mobile gaming markets—India, Brazil, and the US—with a combined market size of $65–70 billion and more than 20 billion annual mobile game downloads.

Meanwhile, Dream Sports is reportedly foraying into the financial services sector with Dream Money.

However, not all is good news. According to media reports, Dream11, its fantasy sports platform, has initiated talks with the BCCI to exit its $41 million jersey sponsorship deal.

On the space front, preparations for India's ambitious Gaganyaan Mission reached a milestone on Sunday as ISRO successfully conducted its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01)—a specialised trial to ensure the parachute system designed for the Gaganyaan crew module performs reliably in real-world conditions.

Elsewhere, SpaceX will launch its massive Starship rocket for a tenth time on Sunday, a mission that comes with heightened stakes following a series of explosive setbacks this year.

It’s a wait-and-watch game until liftoff!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

TenderCuts marks a second innings

Mykare launches daily health savings app

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the only country in the world without a capital city?

In-depth

Making a comeback in a cut-throat industry is no easy feat. Omnichannel meat retailer TenderCuts’ second innings is a journey of learning from its past when rapid expansion became its Achilles’ heel, to now tempering itself as an offline-first brand, with breakeven on the horizon.

The Chennai-based company operates 18 stores across Chennai, reporting an ARR of Rs 70 crore. The brand is on track to reach breakeven on a consolidated level in August 2025, with all its active stores hitting a positive EBITDA—a rare feat in the challenging industry it operates in.

Key takeaways:

TenderCuts was acquired by Delhi-NCR-based meat startup GoodToGo in 2023 in a distress sale and has since surpassed its parent in terms of scale.

The startup revamped and optimised its offline presence to low-cost structures. It moved away from its high-street meat shop model to small neighbourhood kitchens, even establishing small stores inside large societies. It also moved away from large stores.

At the time of restructuring, 90% of TenderCuts’ revenue came from online channels. That share has since dropped to about 70%, with offline contributing the remaining 30%—a shift the team views as only the first step.

Healthcare

Founded in 2022, Kerala startup Mykare has developed what it calls India’s first daily healthcare saving app for the underserved “missing middle”—a segment that falls between government welfare schemes and private health coverage.

Having been in pre-launch for some time, the Mykare Savings app rolled out nationally on Monday, August 25. The company expects 4 lakh users by year-end and one million by 2026.

Creating a habit:

Mykare’s model turns saving into a healthcare habit, where users gain unlimited general physician consultations, access to care managers, and assistance with paperwork and counselling. “An auto-rickshaw driver earns Rs 500–Rs 700 a day. I’m asking him to save Rs 50 for healthcare,” Founder Sam Senu says.

Senu says the app is only the first phase. “Eventually, we’ll build referral clinics and asset-light hospitals with SME partners, where long-term savers get affordable treatment and a seamless experience,” he says, adding the startup has already partnered with 1,000+ SME hospitals.

Within three years, Mykare became EBITDA-positive, facilitating over 10,000 surgeries, 20,000 OPDs, and serving over 1 lakh users. It now has an ARR of $3 million and 80% annual revenue growth.

News & updates

Price hike: Spotify will raise prices as it invests in new features and targets 1 billion users, the Financial Times reported. Earlier in August, the Swedish firm said it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in some markets from September, as it looks to improve profit margins.

Focus: A wobble in US technology shares has raised the stakes for Nvidia Corp's quarterly results on Wednesday, August 27, with earnings from the semiconductor giant posing a crucial test for the scorching AI trade. Last month, Nvidia became the first company to top $4 trillion in market value.

Wealth: Tennis icon Roger Federer has become the seventh billionaire athlete in history, according to a report by Forbes. The Swiss star, who retired from the sport in 2022, is now believed to have a net worth of $1.1 billion, boosted by his minority stake in Swiss shoe and apparel brand On.

What you should watch out for

Indian stock markets will be closed for trading on August 27, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

TVS Orbiter electric scooter to debut in India on August 28.

Which is the only country in the world without a capital city?

Answer: Nauru.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.