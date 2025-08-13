Hello,

Nykaa’s bet on beauty just hit the jackpot.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company for Nykaa, has reported a 79% growth in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, helped by strong demand in its beauty and personal care segment.

The company’s strategy of betting on the strength of House of Nykaa has paid off in its first quarter results.

The increasing attention towards skincare hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with the company also acquiring the remaing 40% stake in wellness brand Nudge for a consideration of Rs 14.26 lakh.

While we’re on the subject, Honasa Consumer, the parent of personal care brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, is also on an upward trajectory.

The company posted a modest rise in earnings for the first quarter of FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 595.25 crore.

That bodes well for Honasa’s recovery, especially after costs linked to Project Neev stressed its profitability in late FY25.

Finally, Swifties, assemble!

Taylor Swift announced the name of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on a podcast hosted by her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Tuesday.

While there isn’t an official release date, it’s definitely a surprise to fans across the world.

Welcome back, T. Swift!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Nazara Q1 profits up 2X

QSRs push into retail

Transforming lives in prison

Here’s your trivia for today: What popular tea is named after an 1830’s United Kingdom Prime Minister?

Gaming

Gaming giant Nazara Technologies has reported a 2X rise in net profit to Rs 53.5 crore during the three months ended June 30, 2025, on the back of a jump in revenue during the period.

Nazara’s revenue from operations rose 99% to Rs 498.7 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 250 crore in the year-ago quarter. This helped the company offset the rising expenses at the firm.

Key takeaways:

The rise in revenue was spearheaded by the company’s gaming segment, which reported a revenue of Rs 240.9 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 92.8 crore in Q1 FY25, according to the BSE filing.

Nazara added that the growth during the quarter was led by strong performances from Fusebox, Animal Jam, and Curve Games—recently acquired IPs by the company as it looks to strengthen its offerings from strategic acquisitions, investments, and publishing.

During the quarter, the company’s board decided not toparticipate in esports subsidiary Nodwin’s fresh capital fundraise—a move that saw Nazara’s ownership in the company drop below 50%.

<Funding Alert>

Startup: 1Kosmos

Amount: $57M

Round: Series B

Startup: Ultraviolette

Amount: $21M

Round: Undisclosed

Startup: Kimirica

Amount: $15M

Round: Undisclosed

Ecommerce

From frozen momos to bottled boba drinks, quick service restaurants or QSRs are stepping into retail shelves with private labels. They are using quick commerce to test products, gauge demand, and refine pricing before expanding into modern stores.

Testing:

Bengaluru-based Boba Bhai, which operates over 50 bubble tea outlets across the country, launched its range of ready-to-drink canned bubble teas in May earlier this year.

Lighthouse-backed QSR Wow! Momo started exploring an alternate use of its kitchen during the pandemic by manufacturing frozen momos.

Indian-origin burger brand Good Flippin’ Burgers launched its private-label carbonated lemonade, Flippinade, in April 2024, positioning it as an accompanying beverage to complement its burgers. The product has already grown 4X in the last 10 months.

Social impact

India Vision Foundation runs five life-change programmes for inmates and their families. Its Inside Prison programme operates on the "4S Model"—Shiksha (Education), Sanskar (Values), Swasthya (Health), and Skills.

Operating in over 20-25 prisons across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, the programme reaches more than three lakh beneficiaries annually.

News & updates

Oil hikes: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised its oil-demand forecast for next year after agreeing to another bumper production hike in a push for market share.

Deal talks: AI startup Perplexity said it made a formal offer to acquire Google's Chrome browser for $34.5 billion, in anticipation of requirements that may be imposed on the search giant in antitrust proceedings.

Incentives: Amazon.com-backed Anthropic said on Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI model to the U.S. government for $1, joining a growing list of artificial intelligence startups proposing lucrative deals to win federal contracts.

What popular tea is named after an 1830s United Kingdom Prime Minister?

Answer: Earl Grey tea, named after Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey.

