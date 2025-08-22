Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 22, 2025)

From OpenAI setting up its first India office in New Delhi to T-Series, Google Veo 3 bringing late singer KK back in AI video, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Featured news

InCruiter’s AI-powered hiring tools aim to take the guesswork out of recruitment

Founded in 2018 by Anil Agarwal and Ritu Mathran, InCruiter provides both human and AI-powered interview solutions, along with scheduling, coding assessments, and exit interviews, to help businesses hire faster, reduce bias, and improve the quality of talent selection.

The company’s portfolio includes six products designed to streamline hiring processes. IncServe connects companies with a network of over 3,000 expert interviewers for technical and non-technical roles, while IncBot, its AI-powered one-way video interview tool, generates dynamic follow-up questions to replace human screeners in early rounds.

IncVid offers secure, “cheat-proof” live interviews with code collaboration, AI feedback, and evaluation features, while IncFeed automates scheduling by syncing calendars of candidates and panels. For employee exits, IncExit uses trained psychological and behavioural experts to conduct automated interviews and provide actionable insights, while IncSource gives businesses access to a pool of more than 1,000 pre-vetted developers and professionals for contract hiring needs.

Read more here

PawsnCollars is building a 360-degree lifestyle brand for India’s pets and their parents

Launched in 2018 as an online pet store, PawsnCollars has expanded to offer a range of natural products, grooming services, veterinary care, a luxury pet hotel, café, and swimming pool for pets.

The petcare company, founded by Ramachandran and Santhosh Pasupuleti in 2018, offers multi-category products and a wide range of services.

On its website, PawsnCollars offers nearly 1,500 SKUs of curated, high-quality products, including a mix of in-house and imported brands made with natural ingredients free from GMOs, cruelty, parabens, and synthetic additives.

The products are environment-friendly, animal welfare-certified, USDA organic-certified, and include sustainably sourced seafood. Beyond nutrition, PawsnCollars also provides lifestyle products, including toys, apparel, grooming supplies, wellness supplements, and accessories like collars and leashes, beds, feeders, as well as smart tech like digital ID trackers.

Read more here

PawsnCollars was co-founded by Ambika Ramachandran and Santhosh Pasupuleti.

Latest news

OpenAI to set up its first India office in New Delhi

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, as it ramps up efforts in one of its fastest-growing AI markets.

The office, whose exact location is yet to be finalised, will support the government’s IndiaAI mission and deepen OpenAI’s ties with local businesses, developers, and academic institutions. The company, in a statement, said it has registered an entity in India and begun hiring a local team.

Read more here

Avetron Venture closes Rs 2000 Cr fund for startups eyeing IPO in near future

Avetron Ventures, founded by Priyanka Madnani, former founder and CEO of Terex Ventures, and Aakaashdeep, has closed its Rs 2000 crore fund, which will invest in startups aiming to go public within the next five years.

The fund, which is structured as a multi-asset category III AIF in Gift City, has a consortium of limited partners (LPs) across the UAE, the USA, and Japan. These include family offices, institutional investors, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Read more here

Macquarie Asset Management raises $405M for EV fleet solutions platform Vertelo

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) on Friday said it raised $405 million to invest in Vertelo, a fleet electrification solutions provider in India.

Vertelo was launched in April 2024 by MAM Green Investment, a division of the global infrastructure asset management firm that actively invests in renewable energy and green infrastructure projects. The funding includes $205 million from institutional investors and $200 million in concessional capital from its anchor investor, Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Read more here

Japan International Cooperative Agency invests $40M into Aavishkaar Capital’s global supply chain support fund

Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA), Japan’s governmental agency for official development assistance, on Friday said it has invested $40 million into Aavishkaar Capital’s ‘Global Supply Chain Support Fund’.

The fund will support enterprises across Asia and Africa that develop supply chain solutions in emerging markets. Aavishkaar Capital will manage the fund and will provide credits to private companies operating in Africa, India, and other emerging parts of Asia. These companies are involved in a variety of international business supply chains, including those in agriculture, food processing, and manufacturing.

Read more here

Other news

Recur Club Partners with Enrission India Capital to strengthen capital access for startups

Recur Club, an AI-native debt marketplace for D2C brands, SaaS, high-growth startups and SMEs, has announced a strategic partnership with Enrission India Capital, a purpose-led early-stage investment firm, to strengthen capital access and long-term support for startups building impactful solutions for India’s most pressing problems. Together, they are launching a programme designed to provide fast, non-dilutive capital and long-term strategic support to socially impactful startups across the country.





Via this partnership, eligible startups can receive non-dilutive capital. The amounts will be structured as part of the standard term sheet, offered at the discretion of the founders. In addition, Recur Club will extend equity fundraising support to Enrission India Capital's portfolio, helping mission-led startups raise institutional rounds with greater efficiency.

OYO becomes first hospitality company in India to deploy Google's Veo 3 technology, launches pilot in Europe

Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced that it has become the first hospitality company in India to leverage Google’s Veo 3, its latest generative AI video technology, for producing dynamic, hyperlocal video and multimedia advertising campaigns.





OYO has successfully launched a pilot project in Europe with a campaign called “Time Out”, designed to encourage guests to plan their summer vacations across Denmark, Norway and Sweden through its premium vacation homes brand DanCenter. Veo 3 has helped create advertisements where every smile, gesture, and movement carried the warmth of a genuine encounter, making the storytelling relatable and rooted in local culture. It marked OYO’s bold leap into the future of creative storytelling, using generative AI video technology.





The advertisements not only set a new creative benchmark but also significantly improved campaign performance on social media platforms. Data shows that the Veo 3 generated video on YouTube achieved a 130% higher view rate than the latest traditional advertisement in Germany, while in Denmark it recorded an impressive 80% growth.

Elior India acquires majority stake in Platos

Elior India, part of the France-based Elior Group, has acquired a majority stake in Platos, a cafeteria management company co-founded by Arjun Subramanian and Raj Jain in 2019. The deal reflects Elior’s push to integrate technology into institutional dining in India by combining its food services operations with Platos’ digital cafeteria platform. Platos currently operates its technology across India and runs a catering aggregation business in seven cities.

By 2026, Elior and Platos together are projected to serve over 1,50,000 meals daily across 150+ establishments in India, significantly expanding Elior’s digital-first dining footprint.

IndiGo Adopts Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to power its next-gen data hub

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has adopted Snowflake AI Data Cloud and created a unified, consistent, and secure enterprise data hub. The collaboration aims to enhance the experience for IndiGo customers by leveraging Snowflake’s data platform to drive real-time insights and enable informed decision-making.

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud platform is known for its on-demand scalability, enhanced security, and ease of use. The platform provides IndiGo with a centralized and singular view of data, enabling access to real-time insights.

The newfound insights are helping IndiGo analyse, optimise, and automate its processes. With a continued focus on enhancing operational efficiency, IndiGo uses data to empower its employees to respond proactively to operational needs around the clock.

Whatfix introduces generative AI solutions for digital transformation in financial services

Whatfix, a Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), is accelerating transformation across the global financial services sector with its proprietary GenAI-powered product suite. As financial services institutions worldwide face mounting regulatory pressures, legacy modernisation challenges, and rising user expectations, Whatfix is empowering them to navigate change with agility and control, while driving measurable improvements in productivity and ROI.

Only 58% of banking leaders feel confident in their ability to modernize core systems, according to Bain & Company’s 2024 Banking Trends Survey. While 43% cite investing in new technologies as a top priority, the primary focus for bank CIOs over the next 12 months is managing cybersecurity and technology risks. These indicators underscore the complexity of digital transformation in financial services and the growing need for scalable, secure, and user-focused solutions.

Crossword Bookstores marks global expansion with opening of its Dubai Flagship Store

Crossword Bookstores has opened its first international store in Dubai, located at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The launch marks the company’s expansion beyond India, where it operates over 120 stores across 40 cities.

The move comes as Crossword plans to increase its presence to more than 150 outlets by the end of 2025. According to Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores, Dubai was chosen for its cultural diversity and strong reading community. “Crossword’s first international chapter opens in Dubai, a city that celebrates culture and diversity. This store embodies our vision to enrich lives through the power of books, offering readers not just shelves of stories, but an inspiring destination for discovery, dialogue, and connection,” Gupta said.

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates Garuda Aerospace new defence drone facility

Garuda Aerospace inaugurated its Defence Drone Facility in Thalambur, Chennai, on August 22, 2025, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

The facility will focus on developing UAV systems for defence and disaster response. During the event, five drone models were introduced, including the Avalanche Victim Drone for high-altitude rescue, Swarm Drone for coordinated surveillance, Jawan Drone for frontline support, Canister Dropping Drone for payload deployment, and Droni 2.0, an upgraded multipurpose UAV.

The Minister also launched the Garuda Raksha Udaan 2025 Impact Book, highlighting the company’s journey, milestones, and contributions to India’s defence preparedness and drone technology. Garuda Aerospace announced the establishment of a Defence Drone Lab in collaboration with the 13 JAK Rifles (Ladakh and Gwalior) to promote decentralised innovation for mission-specific needs.

Additional initiatives included a Free Remote Pilot Certification (RPC) Program for defence personnel, with the first batch certified during the event, the launch of Garuda Akash Raksha Vans (GAR Vans) for mobile drone deployment, maintenance, and repair support, and free drone training programs for widows of fallen soldiers.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)