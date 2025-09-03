Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 3, 2025)

From Urban Company filing for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO and Seekho raising $28 million to PlatinumRx’s $6 million bet on generic substitutes and Cashify’s partnership with Google for refurbished Pixel phones, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Featured stories

Gurugram startup uses tech to make cross-border shipping seamless

Hexalog, a Gurugram-based logistics startup, is tackling fragmented cross-border supply chains for Indian ecommerce and D2C brands with its AI-driven orchestration platform.

Founded in 2024 by Dibyanshu and Utkarsh Tripathi, Vineet Malik, and Shobhit Singh, it integrates freight forwarding, customs, warehousing, and delivery into a single system.

The startup operates consolidation hubs in Shenzhen and India, using air freight to cut transit times to four days. Serving 96 clients, including Urbanic and Frido,

Hexalog has processed goods worth Rs 350–400 crore and posted Rs 32 crore revenue. It plans expansion to Southeast Asia and Oceania, targeting Rs 80 crore revenue this year. Read more.

Autonomous AI attacks unlock new cybersecurity nightmares for enterprises

AI is reshaping cybersecurity by enabling autonomous attacks that can identify vulnerabilities and execute breaches without human input, creating new risks for enterprises.

Threats include AI-powered malware, deepfake scams, and prompt injection attacks, which amplify speed and sophistication compared to traditional phishing or hacking. “Businesses have to invest in R&D to continuously strengthen their cybersecurity solutions in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Chetan Jain, Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise.

Experts stress AI governance frameworks, updated software, multi-factor authentication, and AI-driven security tools, while urging governments to set clear standards and rapid-response mechanisms to counter emerging AI-driven cyber risks. Read more.

Latest news

Urban Company files for Rs 1,900 Cr IPO

Urban Company has filed for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO, including a Rs 472 crore fresh issue and Rs 1,428 crore offer for sale by investors such as Accel, Bessemer, Elevation, Tiger Global, and Vy Capital.

The issue opens September 10 and closes September 12, with shares to list on BSE and NSE. The Gurugram-based services marketplace turned profitable in FY25, posting Rs 135 crore net profit on Rs 1,373.5 crore revenue.

“Our first full-year profit marks a turning point as we scale,” said Co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal. Proceeds will fund technology, marketing, working capital, and general corporate needs. Read more.

Swiggy and Zomato raise platform fees ahead of festival rush

Swiggy has increased its platform fee to Rs 15 per order, its highest to date, as demand rises during India’s festive season.

The Bengaluru company had briefly tested Rs 14 on Independence Day before scaling back to Rs 12. Rival Zomato has raised its charge to Rs 12.

Introduced in April 2023 at Rs 2, the levy has steadily risen and now brings in about Rs 3 crore daily for each firm. The hikes come as both foodtech companies push toward profitability amid rising costs, with Swiggy recently reporting a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore. Read more.

StockGro raises Rs 50 crore in venture debt from Trifecta Capital

Social investing platform StockGro has raised Rs 50 crore through secured non-convertible debentures from Trifecta Venture Debt Fund–III and IV. The Bengaluru startup issued 500 debentures after shareholder approval on September 2.

The funding follows the launch of Stoxo, an AI-powered research engine built on insights from 35 million users to provide real-time stock market intelligence.

“The biggest bottleneck wasn’t access to data—it was the ability to decode it quickly and confidently,” said founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia. StockGro, which serves largely Tier II and III cities, offers gamified simulations, advisory services, and financial training partnerships. Read more.

Jio’s Haptik launches WhatsApp AI agents for SMBs

Reliance Jio’s Haptik has launched WhatsApp and voice-based AI agents for small businesses at a starting price of Rs 10,000.

The company aims to onboard up to 500,000 SMBs within two years. Its WhatsApp-first CRM, Interakt, already serves over 50,000 businesses and now integrates AI agents to automate support, bookings, and lead qualification in 22 languages.

“With AI Agents, we’ve reimagined automation to be simpler, faster, and more affordable than ever before,” said CEO Ahshad Jussawalla. Early adopters report up to 80% of repetitive queries resolved automatically and higher conversion rates, according to the company. Read more.

Funding

Short-form video learning platform Seekho bags $28M

Seekho, a short-form video learning platform, has raised $28 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed, and Elevation Capital.

Founded in 2020, Seekho offers 3-5 minute vernacular learning videos across 15 categories and currently has 25 million monthly active users. “We will be investing in new content formats, primarily powered by AI, blending video with interactive elements to create more personalised learning journeys,” said co-founder Rohit Choudhary.

The company plans to expand into the US within three quarters and grow its content offering to 30 categories, while deepening AI-driven personalisation. Read more.

PlatinumRx is betting on generic substitutes to cut India’s soaring medicine bills

PlatinumRx, a Bengaluru-based online pharmacy, has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners to push cheaper generic substitutes for chronic care patients.

Founded in 2024, the startup claims to cut medicine bills by 50–60% by sourcing directly from pharmaceutical companies and offering one vetted alternative per salt. It has delivered to 200,000 patients across 20,000 pincodes, operating fulfilment centres in Bengaluru and Delhi.

“Our vision is simple: help families access medicines at 50–60% lower cost while maintaining top-notch quality,” said Co-founder Ashutosh Pandey. The funds will expand fulfilment capacity, supply chain, and AI-driven personalisation. Read more.

Zanskar raises Rs 2.8 crore to expand pain-care line

Wellness brand Zanskar has raised Rs 2.8 crore in seed funding led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from angel investors including Pawan Gupta of Fashinza. The capital will support product innovation, marketing, and distribution expansion in India’s Rs 16,000 crore pain-relief market.

Founded by IIT Delhi alumni, Zanskar offers science-backed formulations for joint pain, migraines, and arthritis, reaching over 50,000 customers. “This round is a huge validation of our belief that pain relief doesn’t need to come with a trade-off,” said co-founders Anshul and Manu Mittal. The company is also developing an AI-driven physiotherapy app and exploring pilots for physiotherapy-led wellness centres.

Waterscience secures Rs 1.4 Cr from Velocity

Non-drinking water filtration brand WaterScience has raised Rs 1.4 crore from Velocity, backed by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, bringing its total funding to Rs 7 crore since 2020.

The Bengaluru-based company, which pioneered shower and tap filters in India, will use the funds for marketing and product expansion. Its solutions address hard water and chlorine issues affecting over 70% of homes, with products already installed in more than 2 million households.

“This funding is a strong validation of our mission to make water safer and healthier for every Indian home,” said Pavithra Rao, Co-founder of WaterScience. The company aims to add 1 million more homes in FY26.

Edgehax raises Rs 1.39 Cr for edge AI hardware

Edgehax, an Edge AI computing startup, has secured Rs 1.39 crore in seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures, with support from STPI’s Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS).

The funds will help scale manufacturing and expand into global markets, including Singapore, the US, and Europe. Edgehax builds modular hardware integrating compute, network, and storage on a single board, used in drones, autonomous vehicles, industrial gateways, and defence applications.

“Our goal is to become a global pioneer in Edge AI Gateways and Single Board Computers,” said Prabhu Stavarmath, CEO and Co-founder. The company already serves over 150 enterprises and 100,000 developers.

Other news

BeyondXcelerate launches D2C accelerator with Rs 5 crore pool

BeyondXcelerate has launched its flagship direct-to-consumer accelerator with a Rs 5 crore funding pool in partnership with BeyondSeed, Arjun Vaidya, and Zoo Media. The eight-week hybrid programme will shortlist 30 consumer brands, with 10 receiving spot funding on Demo Day.

Startups will gain mentorship, market access, and brand-building support, with applications closing September 15. “What sets BeyondXcelerate apart is its ability to combine immediate funding with hands-on mentorship and structured growth support,” said Arjun Vaidya, Founder of V3 Ventures. The initiative follows an earlier tech-focused programme and seeks to bridge early-stage gaps for Indian consumer-first startups.

Hudle launches GRIP rating system for racket sports

Hudle, India’s largest sports community platform, has launched GRIP, the country’s first skill-based rating and scoring system for racket sports, including badminton, padel, and pickleball.

Built on a 1–7 scale and powered by a proprietary algorithm, GRIP enables players to track performance and find suitable matches. Hudle has 1.5 million players across 80 cities and has raised Rs 35 crore from investors, including Sky Impact Capital, Physis Capital, and IPV.

“With GRIP, we are solving a very real gap in racket sports by giving players a measurable and trusted system to track their skills,” said Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO of Hudle.

Cashify partners with Google to sell refurbished Pixel phones

Cashify has become Google’s exclusive reseller for refurbished Pixel smartphones in India, tapping into a market projected to reach $10 billion by 2026.

Devices, renewed with Google-authorised spares, will be sold via Cashify’s app, website, and select stores, each backed by a one-year warranty.

“We are partnering with Google to bring certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to Indian consumers,” said Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO of Cashify. The tie-up is expected to expand consumer access to premium devices at lower prices while reducing e-waste, reflecting the sector’s push toward sustainable and affordable technology.

Astra Security launches API security platform to curb cyberattacks

Astra Security unveiled its API Security Platform to address rising threats from undocumented and shadow APIs. The system provides real-time visibility and combines automated scans with manual pentests to detect vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

The company said API exploits have driven a 90% surge in demand for penetration testing over the past year. “APIs continue to be the unguarded backdoor to corporate data,” said Shikhil Sharma, Co-founder and CEO. The platform integrates with major cloud and infrastructure providers, applying more than 15,000 test cases to secure corporate networks.

Indofast Energy and Bike Bazaar to deploy 5,000 EVs in 18 months

Indofast Energy partnered with mobility financier Bike Bazaar to roll out 5,000 electric two-wheelers across India over the next 18 months.

The move aims to expand battery-swapping infrastructure and support last-mile delivery operators in quick commerce and ecommerce. Indofast, a joint venture of IndianOil and SUN Mobility, runs over 1,000 swap stations in 21 cities.

“Our partnership with Bike Bazaar marks a pivotal moment in accelerating India’s transition to clean mobility,” said Rajat Malhan, senior vice president at Indofast. The rollout supports India’s Automotive Mission Plan 2047 goals for sustainable mobility.

Euler Motors signs MoU with Pickkup.io for 200 EVs

Euler Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with logistics platform Pickkup.io to deploy 200 Storm T1500 electric cargo vehicles in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh Tricity.

The agreement, marking the third phase of their partnership, builds on 25 vehicles already delivered. The EVs will support high-frequency intracity logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

“Our partnership with Pickkup.io reflects the growing trust in electric mobility as a sustainable and scalable solution for logistics,” said Vani Rikhy Mehra, VP of sales and mobility at Euler. The firms said the deal will cut emissions and lower operational costs.

SiMa.ai and LTTS partner on AI-driven solutions

SiMa.ai has partnered with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) to co-develop AI-driven products in mobility, healthcare, industrial automation, and robotics.

The collaboration combines LTTS’s engineering expertise with SiMa.ai’s MLSoC ONE platform to deliver scalable physical AI applications. “By combining SiMa.ai’s groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise, we are empowering clients across robotics, mobility, and healthcare,” said Amit Chadha, CEO of LTTS.

The alliance will target areas such as ADAS, industrial automation, and healthcare systems, aiming to accelerate time-to-market while reducing costs. Both firms plan joint go-to-market strategies and scalable product support frameworks for global clients.

Xflow partners with Easebuzz for cross-border payments

Xflow has partnered with Easebuzz to simplify international collections for Indian merchants, allowing payments in over 25 currencies from 140 countries.

The tie-up offers transparent foreign exchange rates, faster settlements, and compliance with RBI and FEMA guidelines, aiming to help MSMEs, SaaS firms, and D2C brands access enterprise-grade cross-border infrastructure, according to the company.

“Together, we’re unlocking access to a seamless payment infrastructure to every Indian merchant who wants to grow globally,” said Anand Balaji, Co-founder and CEO of Xflow. The companies expect smaller exporters to benefit through improved cash flow and reduced costs, addressing bottlenecks that have hindered global expansion.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)