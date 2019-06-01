Pankaj Dubey is a Bestselling Bi-lingual Novelist and Filmmaker. Both his titles What A Loser! and Ishqiyapa-To Hell With Love, published by Penguin Books India have been written by him in Hindi as well.. He accentuates the socio - political undercurrents with quirks and humour in his style of writing. He has been a Journalist with the BBC World Service in London. He was also selected for the prestigious Writers' Residency in the Seoul Art Space, Yeonhui, Seoul, South Korea amongst three novelists from Asia in 2016. Follow him on @carryonpd and to know more about him please don't feel shy in visiting www.pankajdubey.com