EDITIONS
Login
सौरभ राय
Education
This Bengaluru-based organisation is incubating education startups to transform India’s schools
by सौरभ राय
Share on
29th Mar 2018
· 5 min read
Education
How one man’s mission is bringing Ladakh its first university
by सौरभ राय
Share on
22nd Mar 2018
· 5 min read
Social Enterprise
This entrepreneur is using the ‘Khalibottle’ to rid Bengaluru of mountains of trash
by सौरभ राय
Share on
13th Mar 2018
· 4 min read
Story
With volunteers across 5 cities, Born 2 Help is teaching India the art of giving
by सौरभ राय
Share on
10th Mar 2018
· 4 min read
Activism
A 29-year-old’s battle to secure living wages for contract workers in Maharashtra
by सौरभ राय
Share on
6th Mar 2018
· 5 min read
Activism
Activist Javed Abidi dies at 53: what he meant for 8 Cr Indians with disabilities
by सौरभ राय
Share on
5th Mar 2018
· 5 min read
More Stories