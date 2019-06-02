EDITIONS
Login
AFP Relaxnews
Agence France-Presse is an international news agency headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1944, AFP is the third largest news agency in the world, after the Associated Press and Reuters.
Trends
Millennials have less sex, says a US study
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
3rd Aug 2016
· 3 min read
Stories
Apple says one billion iPhones have been sold
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
29th Jul 2016
· 4 min read
Healthcare
Japanese 'rent men' who are paid just to listen
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
28th Jul 2016
· 4 min read
Stories
Solar plane completes historic round-the-world trip
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
27th Jul 2016
· 4 min read
Stories
Facebook developing drones that deliver high-speed internet via lasers
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
22nd Jul 2016
· 2 min read
Report
Many fitness trackers leak personal data, says a US study
by AFP Relaxnews
Share on
21st Jul 2016
· 2 min read
More Stories