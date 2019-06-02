EDITIONS
Login
Agam Gupta
Agam Gupta is a practising Chartered Accountant and a co-founder of
Hubco.in
, a leading portal to get your accounting outsourced and
tax registrations
. You can contact me at
agamgupta72@gmail.com
.
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs: Here’s how to start your import export business
by Agam Gupta
Share on
10th Jul 2016
· 4 min read
Resources
Valuation – The peak point for every startup
by Agam Gupta
Share on
5th May 2016
· 4 min read
Resources
Is the trademark of a brand name important and can anything get trademarked?
by Agam Gupta
Share on
15th May 2015
· 2 min read
Opinion
For Dummies: Starting up is not only about raising funds
by Agam Gupta
Share on
18th Apr 2015
· 3 min read
Stories
Company registration for dummies: should startups choose Private Limited/OPC over LLP?
by Agam Gupta
Share on
1st Apr 2015
· 4 min read
Resources
ESOPs for Dummies: All about retention instruments for startups
by Agam Gupta
Share on
17th Feb 2015
· 3 min read
More Stories