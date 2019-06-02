EDITIONS
Ailsa Harvey
Best unit conversion pps for Windows Phone
Here we enlist some really high rated unit converter apps for windows Phones. Unit Converter applications help us to perform our unit conversion operations quickly and easily without interrupting the users to get engaged with complex mathematical calculations involved with the formulas and precision values. These are some “must have unit converter” apps equipped with some useful and powerful features.
by Ailsa Harvey
29th Jul 2017
· 2 min read
Web application development basics
For tools and platforms, the general public will use several open supply systems to help in net development. a well-liked example, the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) stack is on the market for transfer on-line freed from charge. This has unbroken the value of learning net development to a minimum.
by Ailsa Harvey
28th Jul 2017
· 3 min read
Useful unit converters app for iPhone
Many times user come across a situation where they have to convert units and they don’t want to get involved with the complex mathematical calculations. In these cases, we would always look for an online solution on google and if we want these calculations very frequently then it is quiet tedious to look for a solution every time on the internet. So to get rid of this problem, we use utilities like Unit converters which are equipped with unit conversion logics and tools.
by Ailsa Harvey
26th Jul 2017
· 3 min read
ICAS knowledge management model in software development
“The most important, and indeed the truly unique, contribution of management in the 20th century was the fifty-fold increase in the productivity of the manual worker in manufacturing. The most important contribution management needs to make in the 21st century is similar to increase the productivity of Knowledge work and the knowledge worker” – Peter Drucker.
by Ailsa Harvey
22nd Jul 2017
· 3 min read
Job search skill in software development: Goal setting
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream…” – C.L. Lewis. Once we know what we want, the next move is to set our goals. A good professional knows what he wants and what the importance of setting achievable goals is.
by Ailsa Harvey
21st Jul 2017
· 3 min read
Software development consulting firms in India
Nowadays information technology (IT) is affecting the local/domestic as well as international business market in every industrial domain for global standards. If we look at the complete picture of current IT effects we will realize the use and relevancy of IT has grown at phenomenon rate.
by Ailsa Harvey
15th Jul 2017
· 2 min read
