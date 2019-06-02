Ajay Trehan is an entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience in building and operating successful businesses. Ajay founded AuthBridge in August 2005. AuthBridge has since grown rapidly to become India’s leading provider of solutions and platforms that enable trust. A pioneer in innovation and business transformation, Ajay has nurtured the organisation from a largely services based to a highly tech-enabled business model. Today, AuthBridge is a quality-driven, best practice company, delivering proven business impact risk mitigation solutions to top draw clients, including Fortune 500 organisations