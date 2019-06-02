EDITIONS
Akshay Agarwal
Akshay is a development practitioner and a keen observer of the public policy space. An avid reader, his interests lie in environment and ecology, urban governance, and public institutions and public service delivery.
Technology

This foundation brings cutting-edge science to Indian schools

by Akshay Agarwal
3rd Mar 2018 · 5 min read
Students

IIM student Vivek Arora plans 4,000-km bicycle ride to raise funds for children with special needs

by Akshay Agarwal
24th Feb 2018 · 4 min read
environment

These trekkers are making the Himalayas plastic free, one trail at a time

by Akshay Agarwal
12th Feb 2018 · 4 min read
Healthcare

Pioneering liver transplants in India, The Pravin Agarwal Foundation is expanding the ecosystem around organ transplants

by Akshay Agarwal
7th Feb 2018 · 4 min read
Pollution

No straws attached – how an initiative by this trio is crusading against plastic straws

by Akshay Agarwal
30th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Change Agent

From rolling beedis to making sustainable charcoal: these village women are returning carbon to the earth

by Akshay Agarwal
16th Jan 2018 · 5 min read