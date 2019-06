Alok joined SAIF in 2015 as Managing Director, Bangalore and focuses on mobile and SaaS businesses. Before SAIF, Alok was the CEO of Freecharge (acquired by Snapdeal) and the COO of RedBus (acquired by Goibibo). Prior to his startup stints, Alok spent 5 years at Google in Bangalore and Mountain View in various product roles. Alok holds an MBA from ISB and a B. Tech. from DCE. He was listed in the Fortune India 40 under 40 list for 2014.