Amanda Smith
A marketing professional with expertise in strategies to engage customers and improve business opportunities. Interested in marketing communications and like to keep abreast of new trends and developments.

How much bandwidth is needed to stream a live video

by Amanda Smith
13th Apr 2018 · 4 min read

5 benefits of video on demand over traditional TV

by Amanda Smith
2nd Mar 2018 · 5 min read

Readymade video on demand solution to start a business like Netflix

by Amanda Smith
14th Feb 2018 · 5 min read

What sort of live streaming equipment do I need?

by Amanda Smith
28th Dec 2017 · 5 min read