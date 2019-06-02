Ameen is the Founder and CEO of LatestOne.com, a visionary behind its remarkably successful journey beginning from its inception, to achieving Rs.100 cr turnover business; as it exists today, within a short span of 18 months. Consequently, it took a leap by gaining Rs.50 cr investment. The company is growing consistently with 200 employees, 10000 SKUs, two warehouses, and is adding more. A keen techie, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, is an alumnus of University of East London and graduated as an Electronics Engineer with a Major in Robotics.