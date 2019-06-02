Amit Mukherji is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder member at HostBooks Limited. He is a B-Tech and also a Post Graduate in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur. With a professional experience of more than 26 years, he possesses an ability to influence and motivate the customer interaction. He believes in empowering teams for entrepreneurial ventures with sustainable profitability. And, he also makes sure that the corporate profitability, policies, procedures, and strategies are in accordance with the values and integrity of the organization.