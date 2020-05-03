Simple Habits to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

By Amit Mukherji
3rd May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

We are free to have dreams and make plans to achieve it, such as buying a house, providing for your family, or simply living your life without worries. You may also want to travel the world and experience extraordinary adventures. More often than not, it is money that is preventing you from doing these things. Hence, having financial independence allows you to choose your paths and make decisions without having to worry about how much money you have.


However, to sustain a standard of living throughout your life without solely relying on a regular salary requires you to achieve financial freedom. Although some people relate financial freedom with retirement, you don't have to wait until the age of retirement to be financially independent. Put simply, financial freedom means the ability to pursue your passions without relying on a 9-to-5 job. For parents, it could also mean spending some quality time with their kids or supporting their partner while he or she works on building a business they love.


First, it may seem unattainable to you but with some level of self-discipline and personal responsibility, it can turn into an achievable goal. You should begin your goal to reach financial independence by understanding your total net worth, which is a combination of the value of owned assets and your liabilities. Let's dive into some of the steps that you can take to get closer to being financially independent.


Minimize your use of credit cards


You might be tempted to use credit cards to buy everything from gadgets to groceries because of the available discounts, offers, and cashback. Credit cards make it easier for you to buy whatever you want within the credit limit as you can pay the amount later. Additionally, you can even miss the payment dates, given that you the due amount with interest. Altogether, if you have a credit card, you are likely to spend on things that you don't need urgently. You can avoid this by using credit cards at a minimum or only for emergencies.


Invest before you spend


Make an investment plan that helps you take advantage of all the applicable tax deductions like Section 80C before you spend the money on your expenses. If you have a habit of investing, it not only helps you save but also accumulates wealth. Contrary to leaving money on your bank account which can be spent easily, you should put it into investment schemes like a mutual fund.


Buy insurance plans for you and your family


Medical mishaps are often unexpected and expensive which can burn a big hole in your savings and put your behind on your finances. The best way to stay ready for such emergencies is to buy a health insurance plan. You can get a health insurance policy for yourself and your family members by putting forth a small annual premium. This will not only take care of any medical accidents but also the amount you pay as the premium can be claimed as a tax deduction.


Keep track of your expenses


Although it may seem obvious, the easiest to increase your savings is to spend less. One way to overcome your struggle to prevent unnecessary expenses is by coming up with a list of where you spend your money. In other words, create a budget with categories such as rent, groceries shopping, gas, & more and then decide how much you want to spend on each.


Being financially independent might depend on an individual's personal goals, values, and standard of living. However, knowing how you can achieve is the first step towards turning it into a reality. The road to financial freedom is a tough one and takes time. But, it will all be worth it in the end and you will be free to pursue your passion.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masters of Lygrenn: A perfect blend of Myth and Philosophy

Aishwarya Dhumal

How to Find Deleted Messages on Facebook Messenger in Android

Chandra Shekhar Choudhary

Microsoft Excel: [SOLVED] Excel File Slow To Respond Issue

Lorein Watson

Changes in consumer behaviour and psychology post-pandemic

Pankit Gami
Daily Capsule
How C-CAMP is rallying Indian startups to fight coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Masters of Lygrenn: A perfect blend of Myth and Philosophy

Aishwarya Dhumal

Changes in consumer behaviour and psychology post-pandemic

Pankit Gami

How To Optimize Your Business Video to Increase Conversion Rates in the Wake of COVID-19

Deeksha Reddy

The Road to Happiness is Paved With Positive Storytelling

Akhil Kakkar

5 Reasons to Sell on your Brand's Website compared to Other Websites in Lockdown

Saket Singhi

Top 10 Advantages of Mobile App for the Healthcare Industry | Healthcare App Development

Ramesh Lal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru