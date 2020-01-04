How cloud-based Accounting Software Benefits the Business?

Have you started seeing how cloud accounting is actually beneficial for your organization? If you also feel that accepting cloud software fits your business based approach, connect with us and let us help you take control of your business finances.

By Amit Mukherji
4th Jan 2020
Are you planning to start a business or willing to groom your organization but failing while managing your business accounts? Then, cloud accounting software is a must for you. Cloud helps you effortlessly manage your business process, enabling you to work smarter. It gives you a real-time view of how your business is doing, anywhere anytime.


In this tech-savvy era, manual accounting is an old school. Before you scratch your head and ponder over cloud accounting, let's understand it in simple words.


What is cloud accounting?


Cloud, a very common term that can be heard nowadays everywhere, so what actually cloud or cloud accounting is? Simply put, cloud is nothing but storing and accessing your data and programs over the internet. Every day you are using the cloud when you store your photographs on goggle drive or access internet banking to fetch your bank details. In fact, it gives you a platform where you make software and data accessible online anywhere, anytime.


Why you should get over traditional accounting methods?


  • Outdated software without Internet assess
  • Expensive to use and have heavy maintenance charges
  • No proper backups and secure data
  • Mismatches or incomplete data
  • Time taking and needs resources to run well
  • Can’t understand the real financial numbers


Browse the list below to know why cloud accounting can be fruitful for your business.

What makes cloud useful for accounting?

1. Unmatched security with automatic backups

Most of us are concerned about cloud accounting software that our financial data would be secured or not but actually, cloud is one of the most secure ways to store information. Cloud-based accounting solutions safeguard your records from viruses as well as natural disasters too and prepare automatic backups at regular intervals.

2. Anywhere, anytime access

Stay up-to-date about your business finances and get a real-time view of how your business is performing. No matter where you are, cloud accounting software always has your back. You can easily access your account on the go.

3. Low cost-driven solutions

Partly because of investment in IT hardware and partly because of the maintenance of business books, the accounting cost is too high for small businesses or start-ups. So the best way is going paperless while using cloud-based accounting software.

4. Collaborate easily

When you are at your work station and willing to share or discuss some information with your colleagues, a cloud account can be really helpful. While working on the cloud you can easily share the data with your adviser or provide guidelines to your accountant even if you are not physically present there.

5. Better decision-making

While on one hand cloud software shows makes accounting safe and easy, it also updates you with real-time business values on the other. Hence, this helps you make better-informed decisions for your business, giving a boost to the overall growth.


Still haven’t moved your accounting to cloud?


Have a word with us.


Authors
Amit Mukherji

Amit Mukherji is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder member at HostBooks Limited. He is a B-Tech and also a Post Graduate in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur. With a professional experience of more than 26 years, he possesses an ability to influence and motivate the customer interaction.

