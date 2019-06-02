EDITIONS
Amruta Dongray
Amruta is known to have an infectious spirit and a zest for all things artistic. She is an enthusiastic photographer, singer, dancer and a keen traveller. Amruta endeavours to live a full life.
When 3 young voices united to 'Save Bengaluru'
by Amruta Dongray
19th Jul 2016
art & culture
How UDD took flight by giving wings to rural artisans - the story of Yuti Shah and Atul Edward
by Amruta Dongray
28th Jun 2016
Stories
Ninjacart enables farmers sell their produce directly to shops, and is reaping Rs 4 cr revenue every month
by Amruta Dongray
23rd Jun 2016
Inspiration
How the mother of an autistic child is helping 15 autistic children become self-sufficient
by Amruta Dongray
23rd May 2016
Opinion
The real reasons behind Maharashtra’s man-made drought
by Amruta Dongray
30th Apr 2016
Women Rights
Why every Indian woman needs to become a catalyst for change
by Amruta Dongray
26th Apr 2016
