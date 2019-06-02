EDITIONS
ananya
5 Branding strategies for startup founders
It is a old saying in Hindi that “Jo Dihkta Hai Wo hi Bikta hai” which means that the thing which gets famous between the people gets sold easily than the thing which is not famous or we can say that the thing which makes impact in the mind or leave a picture make the product sell faster and for which there should be proper marketing in the market or for the targeted customer.
by ananya
26th Jun 2017
· 3 min read
5 Ways of motivating employees
It is very important for an employer to keep employees concerned and motivated towards the work so that they perform efficiently and effectively in the organization. Monetary incentives give a huge motivation to the employees but that is not necessary to make them efficient and effective in the employees but there must be some non monetary motivation too.
by ananya
26th Jun 2017
· 3 min read
Why investors play an important role in a startup
This article initially deals with what is a startup, its origin and secondly, how its inception helps in the economy of a country and thirdly, what are the steps involved for a successful startup (basically it will include under its ambit who are investors and their role in a startup).
by ananya
22nd Jun 2017
· 8 min read
Franchise Vs Startup - Which one works for you?
These days, a lot of people want to become an entrepreneur and start their own business or maybe some sort of start up in beginning and then expand it and branch out into more things. Starting or getting into either of these is not that easy, but it does not mean that it is too hard to get into them. It simple depends on a lot of factors, like your knowledge, your interest in the field, your attitude and a lot of other things.
by ananya
21st Jun 2017
· 5 min read
6 ways to leverage your Facebook business page
There are various ways to maximize the benefits of a business. And there is no need of paying hefty advertisement fees as the small businesses could access Facebook to promote their business pages. Advertisement indulges in gulping of huge money , which many a times doesn’t seem feasible, so Facebook is an alternative to save such costs.Below are the 6 ways to maximise the benefits or to leverage your Facebook business page :-
by ananya
21st Jun 2017
· 4 min read
A glance at PM Modi’s start-up policy-2016
Startup India campaign is an action plan based for promoting bank financing for the startups in India. On August 15th 2015, and such a campaign was announced by the Indian Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi. Its main focus is to restrict role of states in policy domain and get rid of license policy. On January 16th 2016, an action plan for the small startups were revealed by PM Modi. He announced a self certification scheme in respect of 9th labour and environment laws. At the time of the first conference of start-up entrepreneurs, an action plan to actually boost such startups and businesses which could enhance inflow of wealth and a key to employment was announced by Prime Minister Modi.
by ananya
21st Jun 2017
· 2 min read
