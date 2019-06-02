Aniketh Jain is the co-founder and CEO at Solutions Infini Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., one of Asia’s fastest growing Cloud Communications Company in India. Aniketh efficiently handles Business aspects of the organization. He is responsible for building strategic partnerships, liaising with network operators, Finance and regulatory authorities, spearheading marketing initiatives, inventing new products & driving sales and he does it all with élan. He was born and raised in Bangalore, he attended the prestigious Holy saint school and later completed his graduation in Computer Applications from Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College and TSME Program from IIM Ahmedabad.