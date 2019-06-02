EDITIONS
Aniketh Jain
Aniketh Jain is the co-founder and CEO at Solutions Infini Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., one of Asia’s fastest growing Cloud Communications Company in India. Aniketh efficiently handles Business aspects of the organization. He is responsible for building strategic partnerships, liaising with network operators, Finance and regulatory authorities, spearheading marketing initiatives, inventing new products & driving sales and he does it all with élan. He was born and raised in Bangalore, he attended the prestigious Holy saint school and later completed his graduation in Computer Applications from Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College and TSME Program from IIM Ahmedabad.
5 questions to keep in mind while hiring someone…SMARTER

by Aniketh Jain
21st Sep 2016 · 4 min read
How to prevent annoying co-workers from hampering your productivity

by Aniketh Jain
16th Aug 2016 · 3 min read