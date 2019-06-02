EDITIONS
Anil Advani
Anil Advani is a legal authority in the startup ecosystem globally and specializes in the representation of early stage startup companies, venture funds, institutional angel investors and many prominent angel investors in silicon valley, India and other startup jurisdictions around the world. In the last 17 years practicing law in Silicon Valley, Mr. Advani has represented more than 2,000 startup companies and represented clients in more than 300 financing and M&A transactions valued at over $2 billion in the aggregate.
Opinion

The Stayzilla saga from a Silicon Valley lawyer’s perspective

by Anil Advani
Share on
21st Mar 2017 · 11 min read
Opinion

Here's what you need to know about vesting and acceleration of founders' stock

by Anil Advani
Share on
2nd Feb 2017 · 4 min read
Opinion

How to win and keep control of your company in times of conflict

by Anil Advani
Share on
19th Jan 2017 · 9 min read
Resources

Step by step process towards US incorporation

by Anil Advani
Share on
28th Aug 2014 · 5 min read
Worldwide

Why should companies incorporate in the US from Day 1?

by Anil Advani
Share on
14th Jul 2014 · 7 min read