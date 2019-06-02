Anil Advani is a legal authority in the startup ecosystem globally and specializes in the representation of early stage startup companies, venture funds, institutional angel investors and many prominent angel investors in silicon valley, India and other startup jurisdictions around the world. In the last 17 years practicing law in Silicon Valley, Mr. Advani has represented more than 2,000 startup companies and represented clients in more than 300 financing and M&A transactions valued at over $2 billion in the aggregate.