Founder at Frugal Beat.

I left my job. My passion for writing and creative mindset didn't allow me to continue with my 9-5 job. Now I've created my own blog Frugal Beat. This is all about frugal living.





I strongly believe that frugal living is the first step towards financial freedom. I've been walking on the path of frugality from my pre-teens. I've realized the importance of money at a very early stage of my life.





Frugal living doesn't mean neither being cheap nor being a miser. In reality, it's a way to live well without spending a lot of money. For me, frugal living is an endless, wholesome journey.





I implement many practical ways in my daily life to be frugal. In my blog 'Fugal Beat', I express my experiences and my knowledge through my writing.

I personally feel frugal living is for everyone. Irrespective of gender or age, one should learn about personal finance. The early we learn, the early we grow financially.