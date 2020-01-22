How can Men Support Women to be Financially Independent?

“How should men support women to be financially independent?” – Well, as a man do you support your sister, mother, friend or a wife to be financially independent? If yes, then I’ve a huge respect for such men.





Well, I believe in women empowerment. I feel each girl should have high self esteem and should be independent not only financially but also in all the terms.





How should men support women?





Well, gender inequality is the big issue in the countries like India. But hopefully now it’s changing. But still many females can’t grow financially in life just because she is "female". This makes me sad.





But when you support women as a man then this is not only good for women but also good for the whole society. And I’ve also seen that some men are really supportive. But some men want to support women but they don’t get how to begin. So today let me help you to understand how can you support women to grow financially.

Follow these things to show your support for women empowerment





Every girl has the right to dream and achieve their dreams. So your simple actions can change the life of women. Lets create the positive chain to support females.





1.Support female education

Indian men should support girls to get good education and build their career. Well, charity begins at home. So as a man start supporting your sisters at home. I’ve seen that in India even some people do not support girls for higher studies and always force girls to get marry and have family responsibilities.





I think as a brother if you just hold a helping hand to your sisters then they will really be grateful for this. But it does not mean that girls can’t achieve their dreams and be financially independent without the help of men. But some girls need that push in their life. So be that hero for your sisters and support their decision which will help them to be financially independent.





2. Encourage girls to save money

Saving money is really important. It does not matter how much money one earns but one can always save some money. Even students can save money without doing a job. So as a man you can share your knowledge about saving money and share your knowledge about various schemes to your female friends, sisters and siblings.

3. Help females to have their own bank account

As an Indian girl I’ve come across many women who are not even having their own bank account. This is really a sad thing. So in this case as a man you can just help your family members like mother, sisters, aunts to have their own bank account. This is how females will get practical knowledge about transactions. They will understand how to save m﻿oney and earn interest on their money.





I feel even if females are not doing a job and earning money then also they should have bank account. This is how females will get encouragement to save money and be financially independent.

4. Create awareness among women about passive income ideas

Even housewives can earn money without joining any office. So as a man you should support women to earn passive income. There are amazing passive income ideas which need zero investment of money.





So first you can collect information about such passive income ideas. Then create awareness about this to all the female members in your family. By doing this you will be a gentleman.





5. Encourage women to do business

Every woman has the potential to be financially independent. So if you see any leadership qualities in your family members the support them to grow. I’ve seen that some mothers are interested in baking, stitching, cooking etc. So as a son you can encourage your mother to have her own home based business. This does not require huge investment but your little support will help women to grow in life.









My words to young men





The day when you start to support girls and women you will inspire all the other men in this world. So support women to be financially independent. Be that light of hope which brightens the future of women. This world really needs such gentlemen.





Just one question- “do you remember when did you support any girl or a woman last time?”