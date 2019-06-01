EDITIONS
Login
Anu Sharma
Anu Sharma is a HR Practitioner, Entrepreneur, Traveller, Talent Advisor, People observer. Founder The HR Practice, The Search Practice
Opinion
The IT layoffs and the 'Ostrich Syndrome' that got us here
by Anu Sharma
Share on
18th May 2017
· 4 min read
Stories
The Freedom and Process culture – are they at crossroads?
by Anu Sharma
Share on
27th Dec 2016
· 4 min read
HR
Handling HR-related issues as organisations begin to grow
by Anu Sharma
Share on
22nd Nov 2016
· 5 min read
Opinion
Why women always trip over the guilt trap on the leadership path
by Anu Sharma
Share on
20th Sep 2016
· 4 min read