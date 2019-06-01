EDITIONS
Anurag Kumar
Sonali Gupta: CTO and innovator at ADD-on-Gyan Educational Services
Sonali Gupta is a 4th year Computer Science graduate studying in Manipal Institute of Technology, she is also the co-founder and the chief technology officer at Gyan Labs
30th Oct 2013
30th Oct 2013
· 3 min read
Techie Tuesdays
[Techie Tuesdays] Tirthesh Ganatra: Chief-Disciple of PriceBaba
29th Oct 2013
29th Oct 2013
· 5 min read
[super student] Arvind Nedumaran: Persevering in entrepreneurship
Arvind Nedumaran is a second year engineering student from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai.
29th Oct 2013
29th Oct 2013
· 4 min read
[Super Student] Virendra Rajput: An entrepreneur and a Python idealist.
Virendra Rajput is a second year engineering student, studying Information Technology at SKN Sinhgad institute of technology, Pune. He is also a co-founder at Markitty
20th Oct 2013
20th Oct 2013
· 4 min read
Delving into technology and cherishing writing - Dipayan Pal, Bandel (West Bengal)
Dipayan Pal is a class nine student, led by his passion for writing led him to write for Science Reporter and Business Economics under opinions column
10th Oct 2013
10th Oct 2013
· 4 min read
How the student community in West Bengal is fostering startups and Open Source Culture
Kolkata, as compared to other metro cities of the country lacks the open culture and is neither a favourite among the startup community. Recently startup owner(s), geeks and independent open source contributors came forward to resolve this issue.
3rd Oct 2013
3rd Oct 2013
· 4 min read
