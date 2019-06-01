EDITIONS
Aparna Ghosh
Aparna is a Pune-based features writer who has been tracking Indian startups for over 2 years. When this Columbia j-school graduate is not writing stories on business, science or technology, she is busy going crazy with her newborn son.
How Ajay Batra built a premium stationery materials company myPAPERCLIP with an old printing machine
31st Oct 2018
8 years ago I was literally on the streets, I sold my Hero Honda Splendor for Rs 13,000 and felt so rich: Shachin Bharadwaj
27th Nov 2015
Education
Education startup DeZyre introduces career updating skills training via live online workshops
20th Nov 2015
Stories
Virtual reality startup Absentia raises Rs 8 cr funding from Astarc Ventures, 50K Ventures, and other angels
17th Nov 2015
Stories
With the new dedicated Ola Money wallet app, 40 million users will be able to transact with virtual money across various platforms
13th Nov 2015
Resources
TinyOwl Pune employees get settlements, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai staff go back empty handed
9th Nov 2015
