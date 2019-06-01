Arpit is a 28 years old corporate professional with a writer’s heart and believer’s soul. He likes to scribble his thoughts whenever he finds the time. "The Unceremonius Revenge" would be his first attempt to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer. He is a native of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He is an ECE graduate and MBA in IT Management. He is working as a Business Analyst in Chennai for a leading automobile company, Aptiv. He is a self-learned psychologist and a die-hard cricket fan. ‘An introvert trapped in an extrovert’s body’ that is how he describes himself. He has a social media page page called ‘LifeNotedDown’ where he posts motivational thoughts, snippets from life experiences and other content that he felt an individual would like.