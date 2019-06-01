Ashutosh Gupta is a person who wears multiple hats. He works as a Content Strategist for Hestabit Technologies. Apart from that, he relishes in being a Life Coach and it’s his passion to tap the potential happiness and clarity of thought in others, using his emotional and intellectual indulgence in equal proportion. With Equations of Being, he takes his first strides as a full-fledged author and hopes to leave an undeniable mark on each and every psyche.





He started writing in his late teens, as the urge to pen down his abstract reflections began overwhelming him. He penned influential pieces for his college magazine during this time. Though he has graduated in Bachelors of Technology; writing has always been his driving force. He is popular within the writing community of ‘YourQuote’ for his eccentric work.





He primarily writes thought pieces pertaining to the existential spectrum, and is taking steps towards fictional literature too. He believes that writing should be used to widen the emotional and the intellectual spectrum of people, to nurture tolerance in humanity.





He has written a short e-book ‘The Constituents of Virtue’, which has garnered reasonable acclaim. Influenced by the works of Franz Kafka and Leo Tolstoy, Metamorphosis is one book he wishes he had written.





For the past twenty years, he is residing in Ghaziabad. Apart from writing, he has a penchant for music, cooking, and mimicry.