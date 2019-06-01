Balachandar is the Founder & CEO of Wassup Ondemand, India’s leading ondemand laundry and drycleaning brand. Wassup is a pioneer in the ondemand laundry space and has presence in eight cities having serviced over 3 lakh customers and laundered over 50 million pcs during the last 6 years of business. Bala is a Dun & Bradstreet Gold Medallist in his Masters in International Business (IIFT - PSG Tech Program) and has had a successful 15 year career in Retail with one of his stints being as "Head Retail Business" for luxury accessories brand Hidesign. He is also the Hony President of the Nextgen Retailers Association which is a group of young retail leaders and CEOs. As a hobby, he enjoys sharing his experiences with students as guest faculty for marketing, branding, entrepreneurship at leading institutes. Apart from reading, his interests include travel, blogging and music. He has also addressed various forums as speaker on topics of Startup, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Retail and Business.