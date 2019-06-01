EDITIONS
Bhumika K
Bhumika K. is an independent journalist based in Bangalore. She loves writing lifestyle features.
Pop Culture

Change your game plan: switch off those gadgets and get ready for board games on Table Top Day

by Bhumika K
1st Jun 2019 · 5 min read
Celebrity

Excitement is the bottom line, first and foremost, says Vinay Pathak

by Bhumika K
11th May 2019 · 5 min read
Movies

Nandita Das ko gussa kyun aata hai?

by Bhumika K
27th Apr 2019 · 7 min read
Travel

Snow leopard expeditions, puma sightings, tiger marathons: How about a wildlife tour this summer?

by Bhumika K
20th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Life

"I love my work way too much to treat it as a job," says actor Shefali Shah

by Bhumika K
6th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Culture

‘A web series allows us to tell stories with absolute freedom’: actor Dia Mirza

by Bhumika K
23rd Mar 2019 · 6 min read