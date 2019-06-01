EDITIONS
Login
Bhumika K
Bhumika K. is an independent journalist based in Bangalore. She loves writing lifestyle features.
Pop Culture
Change your game plan: switch off those gadgets and get ready for board games on Table Top Day
by Bhumika K
Share on
1st Jun 2019
· 5 min read
Celebrity
Excitement is the bottom line, first and foremost, says Vinay Pathak
by Bhumika K
Share on
11th May 2019
· 5 min read
Movies
Nandita Das ko gussa kyun aata hai?
by Bhumika K
Share on
27th Apr 2019
· 7 min read
Travel
Snow leopard expeditions, puma sightings, tiger marathons: How about a wildlife tour this summer?
by Bhumika K
Share on
20th Apr 2019
· 5 min read
Life
"I love my work way too much to treat it as a job," says actor Shefali Shah
by Bhumika K
Share on
6th Apr 2019
· 5 min read
Culture
‘A web series allows us to tell stories with absolute freedom’: actor Dia Mirza
by Bhumika K
Share on
23rd Mar 2019
· 6 min read
More Stories