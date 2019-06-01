EDITIONS
Connect Botgento


Botgento connects Facebook Messenger Chatbot with Magento Website. Botgento upgrades your business experience, you can likewise actualize a conversational UI that contributes comprehensively to the requirements. It approaches business to discover and communicate with target customers and to provide them what they need in easy navigational way.


In perspective of growing your eCommerce business, Botgento aligns it perfectly with its advanced features that can empower you to present change in your marketing techniques and engages the customers purposefully.


This advanced level chatbot deals with eCommerce operation and results in tremendous success for every store owners. Botgento provide services to all from a start-up to an enterprise-level business and offer them new modes to communicate with customers instantly and effortlessly.


