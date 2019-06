Canopus is a technology company focused on developing the cutting edge solutions by utilizing Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile Device Management, iBeacons, BLE devices, NFC, RFID tags, Data Science/Analytics, Cloud Computing and AR/VR technologies. Canopus powered solutions can be deployed on web, mobile and desktop platforms. Canopus works in the web and cloud platform development, IOS, Android, windows application development, and iWatch/Smartwatch application development.