Mr Chandan Sengupta is the author of the book titled“Unforeseen: A Battle for His Daughter’s Life". Mr Sengupta completed his schooling in the steel township of Bhilai in 1979 and subsequently earned a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering in 1983 from Jadavpur University in Kolkata. Mr Sengupta has won numerous accolades, including the 1st prize in creative writing for an article Bahrain and its people that was published in the coffee table book “Best of Bahrain” in 2012. His first book titled “Land of Two Seas” was published in 2015 and is a fictional story woven around about a daring Italian air raid to bomb an oil refinery in Bahrain. “Land of 2 Seas” is set during World War 2 and is very popular in Bahrain.