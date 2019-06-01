EDITIONS
Chirag Jain
Dr Chirag Jain (Neuroplastician) has been practicing as a Surgical Consultant and doing Minor surgeries since last 10 years. He is the founder and Executive Director of Mindful Gurukul He has also formulated the laws of neuroplasticity (lawsofneuroplasticity)collaborating the finding and research of various scientist in the field of Neurophysics and Neuroplasticity and hypothesized his own theories based on the findings. He has been working on a research program with estimation of stress levels of Indian school going children and its impact on their learning. He has also been associated in a research program on homeschooling children and their neurochemical changes. He along with his team has designed the 4R strategy to make an impact on guiding people to overcome their shortcomings and redefine their skills. His vast experience in the field of meditation and self Hypnosis over 20 years has helped in creating a link between the neuroscience and benefits from mindfulness. He has trained more than 1000 school going kids and 500 adults with his 4R strategy and has documented great improvement in their behavior and problem solving. He has authored an article in International surgery on NonFunctioning Adrenocortical carcinoma. He is in the Honorary advisory panel of Early childhood Association a not for profit association. He is in the board of Honorary Advisors of Times Pharma an online Medico Pharma journal. He has also been felicitated with International award "Star of Asia" and National award "Jewel Of India" for his contributions to the field of medicine and mindfulness.

What goes on in the child's brain when they are addicted to mobiles ?

by Chirag Jain
Share on
22nd Jul 2017 · 9 min read

Early childhood brain development-Whats The science dude?

by Chirag Jain
Share on
19th Jul 2017 · 6 min read

Laws of attraction- what's the science dude?

It was a wet Sunday Morning and Rahul had decided to take a
by Chirag Jain
Share on
18th Jul 2017 · 8 min read

Mindfulness and Emotional intelligence -the way to a peaceful and tolerant world

by Chirag Jain
Share on
17th May 2017 · 6 min read