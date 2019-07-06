Cuelogic provides services in Software & Product Development, Cloud Computing, IoT, Data & Machine Learning. We are one of the top mobile app development company in New York. Everyone at Cuelogic is passionate about technology and obsessed with engineering excellence. Our dedicated team consist of product focused engineers, designers and data experts who take software driven approach to solve problems and meet the ever-transforming business needs. Our rich industry expertise in Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Ecommerce, Media, Advertising, Education, Travel and many more help to solve complex challenges and provide superior customer experience.