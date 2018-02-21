CR Group (CyberRoot Group) is leading risk advisory company. CR Group has helped companies, government agencies and individuals reduce their exposure to risk and capitalize on business opportunities. CyberRoot Group (CR Group) is an industry-leading provider of risk advisory solutions.





CR Group offers expert support to Insurance, Government, Legal, and Corporate institutions internationally. CR Group (CyberRoot Group) is there to protect our client’s business interests from all levels of risk, enabling our clients to perform at the top of their respective industries.





CR Group Reputation is the practice of monitoring the reputation of an individual or brand, addressing contents which are damaging to it, and using customer feedback to gain insight or get early warning signals to reputation problems. Most of the reputation management is focused on pushing down negative search results. It attempts to bridge a gap between how a company perceives itself and how others view it.