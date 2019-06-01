EDITIONS
Login
daisyscott
Design an experience to enterprise excellence with salesforce lightning
by daisyscott
Share on
18th Sep 2017
· 7 min read
What are the different platforms for Salesforce mobile app development tools
The Salesforce Lightning app is the browser based tool, which can be used by either developers or non-developers to develop the Salesforce apps.
by daisyscott
Share on
24th Jul 2017
· 4 min read
Technologies that small businesses must adopt to scale faster
Small Business owners can take help of business and IT consultants to switch and adopt these processes and technologies.
by daisyscott
Share on
14th Jul 2017
· 4 min read
Mobile friendly perfect Salesforce solutions
Using a mobile friendly CRM can be beneficial for them and Salesforce is one such platform.
by daisyscott
Share on
23rd Jun 2017
· 4 min read
Salesforce lightning a dynamic and innovative platform
Salesforce has launched various Lightning versions, in order to provide an integrated and technically advanced platform to its users.
by daisyscott
Share on
20th Jun 2017
· 5 min read
Need of Salesforce services for financial advisors
Here, in this story, we have put the example of ABC finance advisory, which is into finance business from last several years, and implemented crm for financial advisors.
by daisyscott
Share on
16th Jun 2017
· 4 min read
More Stories