Deap is first and foremost a product geek. Most recently, he was with Amazon's startup team in the Bay Area. Prior to that, he was the COO at FreeCharge, helping guide them to one of India's largest technology exits. In 2005, he started burrp!, which became one of India's most iconic internet brands before it was acquired by Network 18, where he led all of their local products. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of TableHero, a technology company focused on reimagining the technology stack for small local businesses