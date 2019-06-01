EDITIONS
Deeksha Bhat
Deeksha has a background in media and communication. She can mostly be found hunting for books, art, a leafy corner, and the perfect glass of lemon soda.
Startup

This bootstrapped edtech startup is kindling a spark in students and professionals to make the right career choice

by Deeksha Bhat
Share on
31st May 2019 · 5 min read
Startup

[Startup Bharat] Visakhapatnam-based Yes!poho is bringing weavers and shoppers together, one saree at a time

by Deeksha Bhat
Share on
22nd May 2019 · 5 min read
Healthcare

Sensitisation, safety, and sustainability: how Jharkhand is breaking the taboo around menstruation with its Garima Fauj

by Deeksha Bhat
Share on
21st May 2019 · 6 min read