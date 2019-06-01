EDITIONS
Deepika Singhania
Deepika believes that everyone has a story to tell. All you have to do is give them a voice. A staunch feminist and a Bangalorean at heart, she is interested in politics, travelling, books, and dogs. Harry Potter and football are a way of life.
Stories

Here’s why all graphic designers should sign up for WhatsurSkill’s SWAGG Logo Design Contest 2018

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
15th May 2018 · 3 min read
Grooming

Jessica Jayne brings the mountain spa closer home with Pahadi Local

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
12th Apr 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

How Kamiya Jani rewrote the script to help people discover unknown food and travel experiences

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
5th Apr 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

How StoreKing is connecting rural India to the digital world of online shopping

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
31st Mar 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

Signature Startup: Meet the Wall Street banker who chose to follow his passion for food

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
29th Mar 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

Clients are blown away by the heady experience at Menaka Bhandary’s salon

by Deepika Singhania
Share on
28th Mar 2018 · 4 min read