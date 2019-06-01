Devang Mehta is a Partner with Anthill Ventures. He is responsible for various activities in the fund’s operations, including structuring, fund marketing, devising fund strategy, investments, and advising portfolio companies on growth strategies. Before joining Anthill, Devang has made angel investments in, and acted as a strategic adviser to, numerous startups in food tech, IoT, fintech, healthcare, and other technology verticals. Prior to his activities in the investing ecosystem, Devang has more than two decades of experience in operational areas at early-stage companies in various capacities – marketing, corporate strategy, sales, product management, and software development. He has played pivotal roles in commercializing enterprise products and helping them achieve operational profitability.