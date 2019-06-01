EDITIONS
Devang Mehta
Devang Mehta is a Partner with Anthill Ventures. He is responsible for various activities in the fund’s operations, including structuring, fund marketing, devising fund strategy, investments, and advising portfolio companies on growth strategies. Before joining Anthill, Devang has made angel investments in, and acted as a strategic adviser to, numerous startups in food tech, IoT, fintech, healthcare, and other technology verticals. Prior to his activities in the investing ecosystem, Devang has more than two decades of experience in operational areas at early-stage companies in various capacities – marketing, corporate strategy, sales, product management, and software development. He has played pivotal roles in commercializing enterprise products and helping them achieve operational profitability.
Opinion

What attributes make an innovation ecosystem better and successful

by Devang Mehta
8th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

No sales managers? No problem! You can still sell well – here’s how

by Devang Mehta
29th Aug 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

Startup Valuation: art, science or both?

by Devang Mehta
24th Apr 2018 · 5 min read
Opinion

Why Tier II cities are actually better startup spots

by Devang Mehta
6th Feb 2018 · 4 min read