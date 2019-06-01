Digital Harbor, Inc., a leader in Enterprise Innovation and the pioneer in Conversational Applications, carries over 20 years of expertise in transforming enterprises to make quicker and smarter business decisions through technological innovation. With its generational Social Enterprise Technology (SET) Universal Platform, Digital Harbor makes complex enterprise processes drastically simple and incredibly intuitive by fusing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI) and Collaborative Intelligence (CI). It pioneered the now-mainstreamed ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ Solution for the US banking industry, earning it leadership stature in risk management solutions for financial institutions. Foraying into healthcare, it soon became a go-to innovation partner for leading healthcare organizations, catapulting it among the fastest growing companies in this sector.