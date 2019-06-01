Ad Man by day, Collector by night. Founder of ‘bread n butter’ & ‘Butterly Yours’. A minimalist, traveller & product innovator. Helping entrepreneurs building brands from last 16 years. He is a seasoned advertising professional, started as a confused Indian graduate. An early stage entrepreneur who tasted a failed start-up at the age of 21. His career spanned from working at Unilever in India to TBWA Worldwide in Africa’s and advertising took him further to Netherlands and Hong Kong. Since he knew nothing but advertising and the entrepreneurial bug was in his veins, 'bread n butter', an ad agency was founded with an old table and chair in 2011. It now handles creative mandate for industry biggies, and the other vertical 'Butterly Yours' a product design & innovation start -up that looks at unsolved problems and give simple yet funny product solutions. Our CSR 'Iccha- The Desire' works for underprivileged kid's education & for society at large.