Elsa Marie D' Silva
ElsaMarie D’Silva is the Founder & CEO of Safecity that crowdmaps sexual harassment in public places, and is a 2015 Aspen New Voices Fellow.
Opinion
A meeting with Hillary Clinton, and finding solidarity in sisterhood
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
13th May 2019
· 6 min read
Stories
Visualising women safety in 2019: how India can do better
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
3rd Jan 2019
· 6 min read
Stories
Empower yourself and those around you
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
7th Mar 2018
· 5 min read
Women's Empowerment
How to make the world safe for all: men need to shun the culture that allows other men to be perpetrators
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
5th Jan 2017
· 4 min read
Women's Empowerment
No ceilings for women
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
29th Jun 2016
· 5 min read
Story
I dedicate my success to my mother
by Elsa Marie D' Silva
9th May 2016
· 5 min read
