EDITIONS
Hansi Mehrotra
Hansi has a passion for boosting financial literacy among the common people and runs a financial education blog at The Money Hans. She has over two decades of experience in finance and consulting.
Stories

Ladies, you are smart investors – just #BeMoneyConfident

by Hansi Mehrotra
Share on
22nd Aug 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

Why I don’t take coffee meetings after getting my first job through one

by Hansi Mehrotra
Share on
20th Feb 2018 · 5 min read
Opinion

The value of dumb questions

by Hansi Mehrotra
Share on
13th Jul 2017 · 5 min read
Stories

Why do women not want to learn about money?

by Hansi Mehrotra
Share on
6th Jul 2017 · 7 min read