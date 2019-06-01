EDITIONS
When you and your friend both want the same promotion

2nd Mar 2019 · 5 min read
The Four Negative Stereotypes That Are Guaranteed to Kill a Pitch

10th Dec 2018 · 1 min read
7 Job Interview Mistakes and How to Overcome Them

10th Dec 2018 · 3 min read
Why bcc-ing the boss is a bad practice

8th Dec 2018 · 5 min read
You Know You Need More Sleep. Here’s How to Get It.

8th Dec 2018 · 7 min read
What personal disruption means to you - author and theorist Whitney Johnson explains

7th Aug 2018 · 6 min read