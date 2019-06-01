EDITIONS
Hiren Kumar Bose
Hiren Kumar Bose is a journalist based in Thane, Maharashtra. He doubles up as a weekend farmer.
How villagers in Maharashtra's Poi breathed life back into a forest

by Hiren Kumar Bose
7th Jun 2018 · 7 min read
Drumstick cultivation proves profitable for farmers in drought-prone Solapur

27th May 2018 · 7 min read
Custard apple helps affluence knock on the doors of farmers’ houses in Maharashtra

6th Apr 2018 · 6 min read
Tarapur villages use saltpan to harvest water

27th Feb 2018 · 7 min read
Fishermen turn mangrove protectors, successfully farm crabs in estuaries

16th Jan 2018 · 6 min read
How these villagers in Maharashtra are reaping Rs 40 Cr in profit

20th Dec 2017 · 7 min read