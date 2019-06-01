Having had some forms of branding, PR, and marketing experiences right from college, the impact of media always amazes me. I currently work as an Assistant Manager - Digital Marketing at Scripbox. Being a digital marketeer, I have had experiences around the domains of Search Engine Optimisation, Branding, and PR. While learning never stops, I decided to contribute along this journey in forms of these stories. In addition to this, you can find me traveling across terrains, fumbling onto some amazing food every now and then, and striking meaningful conversations with everyone.